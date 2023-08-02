Fall vaccines coming soon, pharmacies say

Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT
(CNN) - It is never too early to plan.

Some of the country’s major pharmacy chains are urging people to schedule their flu vaccines now before the fall begins.

CVS already is taking appointments, and the company says it also plans to offer the new COVID-19 vaccine and Respiratory Syncytial Virus shots.

The government is recommending people 60 and older get the RSV vaccine.

Walgreens said it also will offer flu shots and RSV vaccines, and will make the COVID-19 vaccine available once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes it.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid said the company will soon announce its vaccine plans.

In the meantime, Pfizer said it expects the FDA will approve its COVID-19 booster by the end of the month, and vaccines should be available by September.

