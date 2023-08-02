Florida men convicted in meat theft case that started in Grand Island

(MGN)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIAMI. Fla. (KSNB) - Three Florida men are going to federal prison in a meat theft case which started in Grand Island, went through six states and ended in Florida.

Federal court records show Delvis Fuentes, Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, and Ledier Machin Andino, all from the Miami area, were each sentenced to two years in prison for transportation of stolen goods.

The records indicate that the men were seen first in Grand Island in June 2022 in possession of stolen trailers. Later they were traced through Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and Tennessee before they were arrested in Florida. Investigators recovered two trailers carrying about $390,000 of stolen beef and two trailers carrying about $300,000 of stolen pork.

Each were sentenced to 24 months in federal prison and three years probation. They were also sentenced to pay $207,000 in restitution.

