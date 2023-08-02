Husker Volleyball takes podium at Big Ten Volleyball Media Day

Nebraska Volleyball takes the Podium for the Big Ten Media Day in Chicago
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska Volleyball team took the podium in Chicago at Big Ten Media Day on Tuesday.

Head Coach John Cook, and players Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez took the podium to answer questions from media. Questions included a lot about Volleyball Day in Nebraska which is scheduled for August 30th at Memorial Stadium, which is not just looking to set the volleyball attendance record, but could be one of the most attended women’s sporting events ever held.

“I am so honored that I’m still in college to be a part of it,” said Lexi Rodriguez, “because this is going to be something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life and I just think for I’ve said it earlier but for women’s sports not just volleyball just women’s sports in general I think this is a huge monument for where we need to go in the right direction and again I’m super excited to be a part of it.”

Also discussed on Tuesday was the television schedule for Big Ten Volleyball which, for the first time ever, will see a volleyball game directly before or after NFL broadcasts on FOX.

“You just see the ratings keep going, and the talent level gets better and better, there is so many great teams across the country and people are into it,” said John Cook, “Volleyball is booming now, and its going to be interesting, and I know we are going to be playing at around 6:30 on a couple Sundays, its going to be interesting, but it could be a really cool TV time.”

The Husker Volleyball season starts on Friday, August 25th, when the Big Red take on Utah State in Lincoln.

