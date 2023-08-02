Isolated thunderstorms and seasonable temperatures Wednesday; Strong to severe storms Thursday

In this special edition of the Double Feature Picture of the Day, Melissa tells her story about going to the Cody Park pool!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- Some pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday with climate norm temperatures. This will change to more widespread severe chances as we head into Thursday.

A lagging area of low pressure to our south will start to pick up the pace and move towards the southeast Wednesday. This will draw up some wrap around moisture across the area, and this will allow for us to see some isolated storm chances during the day today, and highs being in the mid to upper 80s with slight breezy winds( 5 to 10 mph). Wednesday night, temperatures will drop down into the 60s with storms coming to an end by midnight, and winds calming down to light and variable speeds.

Pop-up storms will be possible during the day Wednesday
Pop-up storms will be possible during the day Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

Turning to Thursday into the weekend, another slow-moving area of low pressure will be pushing into the region. This one will have a little bit more strength with it. On Thursday, ample moisture and upper level support will give us the great chance of seeing severe weather. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall will be the main threats from the storms Thursday. More scattered storms will build during the day Friday, with highs dropping from the mid to upper 80s on Thursday, into the low to mid 80s on Friday. As the cold front portion of the low pressure pushes through Friday Night into Saturday, this will drop temperatures down into the 70s during the weekend, which is below normal for this time of the year. More upper level energy will give us the chance of seeing some more severe weather Saturday, mainly along and south of Interstate 80. We will keep you posted on this potential as time progresses. More scattered storms will pop up Sunday into early next week.

Severe weather returns into the region Thursday
Severe weather returns into the region Thursday(Andre Brooks)

