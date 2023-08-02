Nebraska basketball player charged in alleged sports betting scheme from time at Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska basketball player is one of seven people charged with tampering with records related to illegal sports betting at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Nebraska transfer guard Ahron Ulis was charged in Johnson County, Iowa with tampering with records related to alleged violations of Iowa law related to sports wagering at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

In Iowa, gambling is illegal for anyone under the age of 21. Additionally, NCAA rules don’t allow student-athletes to participate in any gambling activity that involves intercollegiate or professional athletics.

In May, it was announced the the former Iowa guard would be transferring to Nebraska for the 2023-24 season. Ulis spent three seasons at Iowa before transferring to Nebraska.

The following individuals were charged in Story County, Iowa:

Eyioma Uwazurike, age, 25, Centennial, Colorado

Hunter Dekkers, age, 22, Ames, Iowa

Dodge Sauser, age, 21, Ames, Iowa

Paniro Johnson, age 20, Ames, Iowa

The following individuals were charged in Johnson County, Iowa:

Gehrig Christiansen, age 20, Iowa City, Iowa

Aaron Blom, age 21, Iowa City, Iowa

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.