North Platte Airport Authority supports SkyWest Airlines proposal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The month of July was a top 10 month for boardings at North Platte’s Regional Airport since flights with SkyWest Airlines took flight back in 2018.

The news comes after the airport authority voted to renew SkyWest Airlines’ contract for another two years. The airline will operate under SkyWest Charter with 30 passenger seats and will provide 12-weekly round trips to Denver.

The proposal will now be sent to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The board also reviewed an offer from Northern Pacific Airways but declined it.

Meantime, airport manager Sam Seafeldt encourages the public, particularly elected officials, to submit their letters of support to the DOT by Aug. 22.

According to Seafeldt, 1,342 people flew out of North Platte last month. As of July 31, 7,566 passengers have boarded flights so far this year.

