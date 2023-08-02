North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity opens ReStore downtown

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In May, the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity unveiled plans to open a secondhand store in downtown North Platte. Fast-forward to Wednesday, the non-profit has officially opened the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore to the south of the former Carhart Lumber Kitchen and Bath Building.

”It’s like reaching the top of the mountain. It is so much work, just to get everything moved and cleaned and priced and just to draw people in and get them interested in it. I’ve found that a lot of people simply don’t know about us, you know. And, I tell everybody to tell their friends, tell your relatives, tell your people that you work with that we’re here and we are just getting started and we’re hoping that it is just going to go gangbusters,” said Laurie Vonderlage, Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors Vice President.

The ReStore will provide a steady form of income for the local non-profit as well. “The way the costs are now, we’re getting in to more and more trouble keeping up with building and stuff like that. COVID dealt us a blow with money and everything, so I see the ReStore as an income stream and an opportunity for our partner families to have nice stuff without paying the big retail prices,” Vonderlage said.

Vonderlage adds that a lot of quality donations have been received as well. ”A lot of it is still in the box, sometime people find stuff or the buy something and they don’t need it and forget its there and they put in it in their garage and pretty soon there like well lets just give it away, so we are greatful for that. A lady asked me the other day how she would know if something was good enough to bring to us and I told her off the top of my head a real good rule of thumb would be if you’d give it to your mother we’ll take it,” Vonderlage concluded.

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity initial ReStore sale continues Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

