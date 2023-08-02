North Platte City Council discuss comprehensive plan, housing study and skill game occupation tax

By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a busy way to start the month of August for North Platte’s City Council. They discussed the comprehensive plan along with an update about compliance with skill games in North Platte.

The city’s comprehensive plan and county wide housing study is once again up for discussion for city council as they address what things that they want to see included in the plan. Mayor Brandon Kelleher says the city is optimistic about the progress.

“We took about 45 minutes talked through some items that need to be in the plan that the council wanted and the contractors will be creating a plan over the next several months,” Kelleher said.

Marvin Planning Associates is conducting the study to update the current study which was last updated in 2018. Council members also holding debate whether or not the state had legal means to tax gambling slot machines.

“We are contemplating on creating a tax of $500 per year per machine for these devices that are located inside these facilities. The discussion tonight surrounded whether or not the city had the legal ability to license these which require a license as well as tax them. It turns out the state doesn’t allow us to create a license requirements for owners of skilled games so we would be opposing the occupation tax if this ordinance passes on two more readings,” Kelleher said.

The council will take up the item at their August 15 meeting.

