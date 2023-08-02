North Platte Quality Growth Fund endorses new entertainment destination

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A new entertainment destination was endorsed unanimously Wednesday by the North Platte Quality Growth Fund Committee.

Axes & Aces, started by North Platte Resident Lisa Citta and Brian Schimek, will not only feature axe throwing but also indoor pickle ball courts, golf simulators along with food and drinks.

The co-owners say the business was inspired by a trip to Kansas City. “This all kind of began after I had gone on a couple trips with some family members down to Kansas City. My 18-year-old nephew and my 14 year old niece, we were looking for something to do in Kansas City that the whole family could do. My nephew, my niece, my mom and I we all went axe throwing and after the second time we had gone everyone had a really good time. I told my mom, I think this is something we can do in North Platte this is something we don’t currently have,” Citta said.

Citta and Schimek bring a wealth of experience to the business, Citta not only being in Law Enforcement but also owning and operating Snow Ball Express for several years and Schimek has spent decades working in the food industry with Sysco.

“Brian being in the food and beverage industry said we need to have food, we need to have beverages, so we started looking at several different locations in town. We thought about trying to build but building was looking incredibly expensive, we kind of fell in love with this property out by the lake and with the need for the indoor pickle ball courts came so we thought we’d put that in as well,” Citta concluded.

Axes and Aces is located at 675 East North Lake Road in North Platte. The hope is to open sometime this coming fall, however the project will be discussed next at the North Platte City Council meeting on August 15.

