Report: Nebraska safety Myles Farmer enters transfer portal

N REPORT: News and notes from HC Matt Rhule following first fall practice
By Mason Kern
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska junior safety Myles Farmer has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from On3′s Matt Zenitz.

The decision comes two days after Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announced that Farmer was suspended from the team indefinitely due to not “meeting the standard” of the program. Rhule also said Monday that the “ball is in his court” on a potential return to the Cornhuskers.

“I love Myles,” Rhule said. “He’s a competitive kid. It’s so hard when you have a new coach, right? They have different standards than you’re used to. I get that. We’ve been patient with a lot of guys. We’ll see what happens with Myles ... We’d love for him to be here, but whatever he wants to do, I respect him as a man. Whatever he wants to do, I understand.”

Farmer started 11 games for the Huskers last season, finishing second on the team in tackles with 73. He was not listed on Nebraska’s 120-man roster as it opened fall camp for the 2023 season Monday.

Last November, Farmer was suspended from the team after receiving a DUI citation. At the time, Lincoln Police said the 21-year-old was pulled over near 10th and P Streets for failure to use his turn signal. Police said the officer observed signs of impairment and additional tests were conducted. Farmer tested .123 BAC and was cited and released for DUI and Failing to Use a Turn Signal.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
The 2023 Inland Port Authority held their first meeting Monday afternoon in Hershey, Nebraska.
North Platte Inland Port Authority holds first ever meeting
Kaitlyn Hord and Whitney Lauenstein team up for a block against Maryland.
Nebraska Volleyball TV coverage, start times announced
Rendering of the new terminal planned to be built at the North Platte Airport.
North Platte Airport to build new $29 million terminal
Heavy rain is expected over the next week across the coverage zone
Severe storms possible late afternoon into evening Tuesday; More thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next week

Latest News

The Husker volleyball team warms up for their spring match in Central City.
Husker Volleyball takes podium at Big Ten Volleyball Media Day
The $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy is back for a seventh year of fundraising.
Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Gophers prepare to battle for Broken Chair Trophy
Annika Stewart scored 22 points to lead six Huskers in double figures as the Nebraska women’s...
Huskers hit century mark in Grecian win
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Nebraska holds second practice of fall camp