Where are they now- Cory Schlesinger

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cory Schlesinger was a dominate fullback for the Huskers in the early 1990′s. He helped the Huskers win a national championship in his senior year in 1994.

After that he went on to play 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions and was thrown into the spotlight by blocking for hall of fame running back Barry Sanders. During his offseason, Schlesinger would go back to Nebraska to take classes for life after football.

“I use my degree now. My degree was in education, this is something I would do in the offseason. I would go back substitute teach, I would take classes and make sure that my teaching certificate was up to date and I would be teaching. So when I was done I actually went to Miami to try to play with the Dolphins my 13th year and my body was pretty tired by then,” Schlesinger said.

He now lives in Allen Park, Michigan and teaches at Allen Park High School. He teaches many different subjects and loves everyday of it.

“The coach at Allen Park, I was a Allen Park fundraiser and he remembered talking to me and he calls me up and he says there is an opening for what you teach at the high school so I applied there and I got the job there been doing it for 15 years and time flies. Its a great job, great opportunity. I teach drafting, cad, architecture, digital manipulation class and a homework pair class, every hour has something different and its a really good high school,” Schlesinger said.

