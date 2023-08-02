William Avenue in North Platte to close for several days due to construction

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - William Avenue between Dewey and Jeffers Street in North Platte will close Wednesday while crews with Paulsen Inc., install storm sewer pipe.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed for approximately three days.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and drive cautiously in and near work zones during this time.

