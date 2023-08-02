Young Chiefs fan from Columbus receives a big surprise

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Sometimes all it takes is the smallest interaction.

“Give that to Justin please, " screamed Columbus native Cade Nichols. “Thank you! Thank you so much!”

The video shows Kansas City Chiefs’ Matt Dickerson taking a letter from a fan, begging for Dickerson to give it to starting Safety Justin Reid.

“So, I gave it to him and next thing you know he hops in that golf cart and starts driving away with my pictures,” Nichols said. “Mom and Dad don’t think anything is going to happen, you know. He could’ve tossed them in the back of that golf cart and just left them there.”

But that wasn’t the case for 11-year-old Cade Nichols, far from actually. Because Dickerson kept his word, the envelope fell into Reid’s hands. The envelope contained drawings that Columbus’ Cade Nichols had drawn.

“You know, I just didn’t think anything would come of it,” Nichols’ mother Janice Nichols said. “He just did it because he is just a great kid and thought it was a great thing to do. As we were coming home he said: ‘Mom check the social media!’, and I did a couple times. Nothing…nothing and then I pull up Twitter and he and I are in the back seat, my husband and my father in law were in the front. And I said: ‘Cade, you are not going to believe this!’”

A Hail Mary that worked out in Nichols favor indeed.

“Justin later tweeted that day: ‘Hey y’all, can you help me find Cade Nichols?’” Nichols said. “And we were like, no way, I did it.”

Reid began searching for the artist that drew his pictures all over social media. Reid claimed he immediately hung the drawings up in his locker and wanted to return the favor.

Kansas City Chiefs starting safety Justin Reid reached out to Cade Nichols and thanked him for his drawings with a gift that Reid had mailed.

Super Bowl 57, game worn, Super Bowl cleats. These were the exact cleats that Reid, Nichols’ favorite player, had worn on the field for the biggest game of his life.

“I just met my idol,” Nichols said. “I just talked to him on FaceTime, so like my little brain is blown up.”

“It’s just a really surreal experience,” Janice Nichols said. “For us as parents, just to literally watch your kid’s dream come true in front of your face for a kind thing that he did. I mean it’s, I’m not going to cry today, but there have been several times, where I have been overwhelmed with emotion this week about how kind everyone has been.”

Cade also has other drawings of both Patrick Mahomes, Isaiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce and more. He hopes that one day, he can live out his dreams in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. And guess which position.

...

“I started practicing safety ever since I met you, " Nichols said to Reid.

“You did?”, replied Reid.

“Yeah!”, Nichols said.

“Hey well I’ll tell you what,” Reid said with excitement. “You’re playing on the right side of the ball because I always say I’d rather hit than be hit!”

...

“I was very happy that it got to him and stuff, but at the same time I was very nervous like what if...what if he accidentally gets the wrong kid, you know, " Nichols said. “But it just all turned out!”

It is safe to say that the Nichols family had the week of their lives. All because of the smallest gesture from the Kansas City Chiefs, Matt Dickerson.

“At first Matt Dickerson is like, I can’t take the envelope because I don’t know where you are going to be, I don’t know what Justin Reid has going on and I won’t be able to get this back to you,” Nichol’s father Chris Nichols said. “And Cade says: ‘I don’t want it back, just give it to Justin.”

“I would definitely thank the Chiefs organization because they didn’t have to do any of this for me,” Nichols said. “Thanks to Justin Reid, because he could’ve just sat there be like, ‘Nice pictures.’ you know.”

“I mean, you know Justin Reid is a busy guy,” Janice Nichols said. “He’s got a million commitments and for him to go out of his way and care enough about my son means the world to me.”

Because of these small gestures, lives have been made, and dreams have been molded.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.