2 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint less than 15 minutes apart, police say

Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies involving mail carriers. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Cate Cauguiran
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies targeting mail carriers.

The crimes happened on the same day, within 15 minutes of each other.

According to police, a 52-year-old letter carrier was walking away from a home on the northwest side on Tuesday when he was shot by two men who attempted to rob him.

Neighbors said the letter carrier has served their community for at least 15 years.

Ali Sanchez, who lives steps away from where the shooting happened, said she saw someone in a white Kia circling the block just before she heard a gunshot.

“He was speeding through the alley and then the second time he came around was when he shot the guy, and then all our neighbors started running,” she said.

Postal inspectors now say the white Kia seen in surveillance video is linked to a second armed robbery of another letter carrier.

The second robbery took place fewer than 15 minutes after the first mail carrier was shot.

Elise Foster, with the National Association of Letter Carriers, said the two crimes add to dozens of other robberies targeting letter carriers in the city this year.

“I represent over 5,000 letter carriers, about 3,800 actives that are out there on the street every day to deliver the mail, and they want to know that they are protected and they have to be protected,” she said.

Police said the letter carrier who was shot went to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have yet been named in the crimes.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

