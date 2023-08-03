Big Idea entrepreneurship competition returns to North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Young Professionals group which is partnered with the North Platte Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Big Idea entrepreneurship competition.

From now until Sept. 17, anyone with a big idea is encouraged to share their idea in a short video format and submit a Big Idea contestant entry form.

“You know we’ve seen a lot of ideas come out of this, anything from a product invention to a new business, maybe even an existing business that wants to grow,” said Cassie Condon, NPYP advisory board member.

On October 18, a live event will be hosted at Venue 304 for those who submitted ideas to present their pitches in person. Afterwards, three winners will be selected to win 1st place: $10,000; 2nd Place: $7,000; or 3rd Place: $3,000.

“We just want to see this spur that entrepreneurial spirit and show that North Platte is a community of thinkers and growers and that we do have that spirit here in North Platte,” Condon said.

