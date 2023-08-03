Buschini named to Ray Guy Award watch list

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Brian Buschini was one of 50 punters nationally named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Ray Guy Award, announced on Wednesday. The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate punter in the FBS, and Buschini made the watch list for the second year in a row.

In his first season at Nebraska in 2022, Buschini averaged 44.0 yards per punt, a total that ranked eighth in Husker history and 25th nationally. He had 16 punts of 50 yards or longer, including a 74-yard punt against Wisconsin that ranked as the seventh-longest punt in school history.

Prior to Nebraska, Buschini spent three seasons at Montana from 2019 to 2021. In his final season with the Griz, Buschini was named the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year and a first-team All-American. He averaged 46.0 yards per punt in 2021 and helped Montana lead the FCS in net punting average.

In his career, Buschini averages 45.0 yards per punt. More than one-third of Buschini’s career punts have covered more than 50 yards, while more than one-third of his career punts have been placed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Buschini is playing the 2023 season as a graduate student after he earned his degree in criminology and criminal justice in December of 2022.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.