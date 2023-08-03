Central-Dawson merger likely done for good

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - The president of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors said Thursday that he would not schedule any future votes on a merger proposal which failed by one vote last week.

In a statement, board president Dave Rowe said, “The Central board voted on Friday and there was not sufficient support by directors to move forward with the consolidation with Dawson Public Power at this time. I respect the board’s decision, and the directors of the District. As President, I will not be scheduling a future vote on amending the charter unless and until there is a change in circumstances that makes it a different matter.”

Also Thursday, Dawson Public Power District General Manager Gwen Kautz signaled that her utility would be moving on. In a press release, she said that Dawson’s board did not vote on the merger idea at its Wednesday meeting because the Central vote failed July 28. Kautz also said the district would, “...persist in seeking opportunities that emphasize safety, keep rates low, contribute to the local economy, and maintain the expected level of reliability.” The statement did not say that a merger with Central was one of those opportunities.

On July 28, Central’s board voted 7-5 in favor of the merger. But it needed eight votes to apply for the merger to the Nebraska Power Review Board.

The two districts have been studying the proposed merger for about two years, but the idea was controversial.

In July, a group including many of Central’s irrigation customers, met in Minden to air its concerns. One of those was whether the supply of irrigation water to Central’s customers would have been affected.

Numerous local groups ranging from county boards to economic development corporations and chambers of commerce in Phelps and Kearney counties came out against the merger.

Also in his Thursday statement Rowe called out some of the opponents to the merger saying in part, “I want to publicly condemn tactics used by some of those opposed in recent weeks. Friday there was a completely unacceptable reference to “frontier justice”, implying that directors who vote in favor of the merger may be harmed. Threats to the livelihood of the general public and businesses in the area, as well as directors who might be in favor of the merger are not acceptable and is nothing more than extortion, plain and simple.”

Central’s next board meeting is August 7. Dawson’s regular board meeting is on the first Wednesday of each month, which would be September 6.

