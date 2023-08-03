Congressman Adrian Smith announces 2023-24 Youth Advisory Council Members, including North Platte resident
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2023-24 academic school year.
Youth Advisory Council members include:
- Zachary Araujo of Bayard
- Claudia Rhoades of Big Springs
- Aashi Naidoo of North Platte
- Harrison Caskey of Ogallala
- Addison Peck of Scottsbluff
- Bella Meyer of Albion
- Aydenn Scherff of Aurora
- Van Fasbender of Central City
- Kolton Williams of Dannebrog
- Sarah Wichman of Grand Island
- Arabella Reed of Heartwell
- Dakotah Martin of Kearney
- Rebecca Lempka of Minden
- Samuel Cederburg of Minden
- Esten Hyde of Auburn
- Dominic Kouba of Auburn
- Morgan Maschmann of Beatrice
- Alexandra Tate of Beatrice
- Cole Schawans of Falls City
- Declan Miller of Hardy
Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the Council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities, according to a press release from Congressman Smith’s Office.
The Council is open to Third District sophomore, junior, and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.House.Gov/Services/Youth-Advisory-Council.
