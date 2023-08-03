Congressman Adrian Smith announces 2023-24 Youth Advisory Council Members, including North Platte resident

Adrian Smith
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2023-24 academic school year.

Youth Advisory Council members include:

  • Zachary Araujo of Bayard
  • Claudia Rhoades of Big Springs
  • Aashi Naidoo of North Platte
  • Harrison Caskey of Ogallala
  • Addison Peck of Scottsbluff
  • Bella Meyer of Albion
  • Aydenn Scherff of Aurora
  • Van Fasbender of Central City
  • Kolton Williams of Dannebrog
  • Sarah Wichman of Grand Island
  • Arabella Reed of Heartwell
  • Dakotah Martin of Kearney
  • Rebecca Lempka of Minden
  • Samuel Cederburg of Minden
  • Esten Hyde of Auburn
  • Dominic Kouba of Auburn
  • Morgan Maschmann of Beatrice
  • Alexandra Tate of Beatrice
  • Cole Schawans of Falls City
  • Declan Miller of Hardy

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the Council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities, according to a press release from Congressman Smith’s Office.

The Council is open to Third District sophomore, junior, and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.House.Gov/Services/Youth-Advisory-Council.

