Congressman Adrian Smith announces 2023-24 Youth Advisory Council Members, including North Platte resident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2023-24 academic school year.

Youth Advisory Council members include:

Zachary Araujo of Bayard

Claudia Rhoades of Big Springs

Aashi Naidoo of North Platte

Harrison Caskey of Ogallala

Addison Peck of Scottsbluff

Bella Meyer of Albion

Aydenn Scherff of Aurora

Van Fasbender of Central City

Kolton Williams of Dannebrog

Sarah Wichman of Grand Island

Arabella Reed of Heartwell

Dakotah Martin of Kearney

Rebecca Lempka of Minden

Samuel Cederburg of Minden

Esten Hyde of Auburn

Dominic Kouba of Auburn

Morgan Maschmann of Beatrice

Alexandra Tate of Beatrice

Cole Schawans of Falls City

Declan Miller of Hardy

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the Council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities, according to a press release from Congressman Smith’s Office.

The Council is open to Third District sophomore, junior, and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.House.Gov/Services/Youth-Advisory-Council.

