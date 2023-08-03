Gothenburg native competes in Junior Olympics

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Peri “Scout” Bell, a Gothenburg native, competed in the National Junior Olympics in Eugene, Oregon.

Bell, 14, an upcoming 8th grader at Gothenburg Public Schools, qualified for the National Junior Olympics after placing well at both state and regional events.

In the event, she competed in track and field and ran in both the 1500 and 3000 meter.

“I knew it was going to be a new way to push myself and try to get a better time,” Bell said.

Competing on national level is an entirely different ordeal.

“It was definitely stressful, I was definitely nervous,” Bell said.

With about 70 athletes in each competition, Bell finished 41st in the 1500 meter and 26th in the 3000 meter, finishing both races with personal best times.

