Gourmeat Chips Manufacturing Company endorsed by North Platte Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At this week’s North Platte Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee meeting, the Advisory Council endorsed funding for a Gourmeat Chips production facility with operations to be headquartered in North Platte.

The project features a unique partnership between Sustainable Beef, LLC Co-Founder and TD Angus’ Trey Wasserburger and Danish Butcher Stig Rasumssen. “I felt like when I saw some of the cattle and some of the farming goin in, it made me a little warm. Then I meant Trey and there is something about the hospitality and kindness and just meeting the right people. I could see they had a connection with the product,” Rasumssen said.

Rasumssen and Wasserburger were introduced to each other through a colleague at the Department of Economic Development. Rasumssen says he knew before beginning his business that he wanted to work with Nebraska Beef. “I’ve been working with Nebraska Beef for 20 years so it’s in my heart. I started out with a buthcer shop in Denmark and got a hold of this incredible beef. Nothing compares to a grain fed American Ribeye,” Rasumssen added.

According to an email from the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, the Quality Growth Fund Citizen’s Review Advisory Committee had recommended funding for the proposed Gourmeat Chips production facility and operations to be located in North Platte to the following extent:

$500,000 small business loan at 4.25 percent for 15 years, tied to real estate assets that will be associated with the company ownership.

$250,000 job creation credits on FTE (full-time equivalent) employees on a quarterly review basis once Gourmeat Chips is operational, at $10,000 per net employee on the payroll to be capped at the first 25 employee positions and be a pro-rated grant paid after the quarterly review until the maximum level is attained.

The vote was 4-0 by Pat Keenan, Bob Phares, Brock Wurl and Kaite Holm. Cory Johanson abstained from the vote due to a banking relationship with one of the project investors.

The company has set sights on a building with North Platte that is in an area that has been declared blighted and substandard. The company is hoping to begin operation in the next five to six months, however they are at the mercy of some red tape through the FDA. Once up and running in North Platte, Gourmeat Chips will provide 25 jobs with competitive wages and benefits according to Rasummsen and Wasserburger. After receiving an endorsement from the North Platte Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee, the item will require approval from the North Platte City Council who will take up the issue at their next meeting, August 15.

On Wednesday, the North Platte Quality Growth Fund Committee also endorsed Axes and Aces, a new entertainment destination.

