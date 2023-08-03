Kemp announces candidacy for Nebraska Public Power District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Rusty Kemp who was appointed by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen recently to the the Nebraska Power District Board of Directors, announced his intention to seek the Subdivision 5 seat in the seat election after completion of the appointed term.

Kemp currently represents Subdivision 5, which covers 21 west central Nebraska and Panhandle counties. “Agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Nebraska, and my number one priority is to keep electricity reliable and affordable for Nebraska agriculture and other consumers. We can’t feed people if we can’t keep the lights on, and I look forward to continuing to serve my neighbors on the NPPD Board of Directors,” Kemp said.

Kemp also listed the safety of Nebraska’s energy infrastructure as another focus of his for the Board. Kemp is self-employed as a cattle rancher in McPherson County and has previously served on the McPherson County School Board as well as the McPherson County Co-Op Credit Union Board. He is also co-founder of Sustainable Beef LLC, a $350 million beef processing facility currently under construction in North Platte, Nebraska.

Kemp and his wife Rachael and their two sons, Cash and Tucker, live on their ranch in McPherson County, Nebraska. They have a cow-calf, yearling operation that produces feeder cattle that are eligible to be exported to any US trading partner through the Global Animal Partnership. Kemp received an agribusiness degree in 1998 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, according to a press release from Kemp’s campaign manager Dylan Frederick.

