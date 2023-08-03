North Platte Police Department makes four felony arrests, eight fugitive arrests during special enforcement

The North Platte Police Department recently participated in National Speed Awareness Month.
The North Platte Police Department recently participated in National Speed Awareness Month.(Marresa Burke)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department participated in National Speed Awareness Month thanks to a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Officers logged 112 hours of overtime from July 10-31.

Officers made a total of 182 traffic stops with a total of 55 citations issued department wide.

Four felony arrests were also made during traffic stops, two of which, led to the confiscation of 6 grams of methamphetamine. Eight fugitive arrests were also made in conjunction with traffic stops.

Four arrests were made for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol or drugs. Four citations were issued for Driving Under Suspension and six citations were issued for violation of traffic control devices.

