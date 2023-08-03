NPCC Volleyball preparing for 2023 season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC Volleyball team fielded questions for media day ahead of their 2023 season which begins on August 18th in McCook.

The Knights only return three sophomores for the season, bringing in 11 freshman to fill out the roster. Five of the freshman come from Nebraska including Tallianna Martin of Stapleton.

”It puts a lot of pressure on our time in the gym right now,” said Head Coach Alexa McCall, “because we just don’t have a lot of time before, i mean the 18th is our first game, and so preparing the best way that we can, I think our sophomores will work really hard to prepare them, but a lot of times it is waiting, getting in those game situations before we see really how some of these kids will perform.”

Despite the large number of new faces in the team, the three returning sophomores are excited for the chance to grow the team into a contender for the season.

“Whenever they have questions honestly I am always there to help,” said Vanessa Wood, sophomore outside hitter for the Knights, “and I just want to be the kind of leader that they can come and talk to me about anything, so just making sure that’s out there, and that they know they can always come and talk to me.”

The Knights season also features a lot of travel, in the 34 games on the schedule for 2023, NPCC will take the floor at McDonald-Belton Gym just six times.

”It’s just one of the challenges we have with our location,” said McCall, “and we love to play on our home floor, and also at the end of the day, in the National Tournament we are going to have to play on the road, I think it is something that the kids are going to have to get used to, our trips are long, making sure we are the most prepared we can be when we step into a gym.”

The Knights host their Alumni Game on August 12th at the McDonald-Belton Gym, before beginning their regular season in McCook with four games over two days at a tournament.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.