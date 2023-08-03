NPCC Volleyball preparing for 2023 season

North Platte Community College
North Platte Community College(North Platte Community College)
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC Volleyball team fielded questions for media day ahead of their 2023 season which begins on August 18th in McCook.

The Knights only return three sophomores for the season, bringing in 11 freshman to fill out the roster. Five of the freshman come from Nebraska including Tallianna Martin of Stapleton.

”It puts a lot of pressure on our time in the gym right now,” said Head Coach Alexa McCall, “because we just don’t have a lot of time before, i mean the 18th is our first game, and so preparing the best way that we can, I think our sophomores will work really hard to prepare them, but a lot of times it is waiting, getting in those game situations before we see really how some of these kids will perform.”

Despite the large number of new faces in the team, the three returning sophomores are excited for the chance to grow the team into a contender for the season.

“Whenever they have questions honestly I am always there to help,” said Vanessa Wood, sophomore outside hitter for the Knights, “and I just want to be the kind of leader that they can come and talk to me about anything, so just making sure that’s out there, and that they know they can always come and talk to me.”

The Knights season also features a lot of travel, in the 34 games on the schedule for 2023, NPCC will take the floor at McDonald-Belton Gym just six times.

”It’s just one of the challenges we have with our location,” said McCall, “and we love to play on our home floor, and also at the end of the day, in the National Tournament we are going to have to play on the road, I think it is something that the kids are going to have to get used to, our trips are long, making sure we are the most prepared we can be when we step into a gym.”

The Knights host their Alumni Game on August 12th at the McDonald-Belton Gym, before beginning their regular season in McCook with four games over two days at a tournament.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman
Kaitlyn Hord and Whitney Lauenstein team up for a block against Maryland.
Nebraska Volleyball TV coverage, start times announced
The 2023 Inland Port Authority held their first meeting Monday afternoon in Hershey, Nebraska.
North Platte Inland Port Authority holds first ever meeting
Rendering of the new terminal planned to be built at the North Platte Airport.
North Platte Airport to build new $29 million terminal
Where are they now- Cory Schlesinger
Where are they now- Cory Schlesinger

Latest News

Eli Rice led the Los Huskers with 20 points in their second game in Spain.
Rice Leads Huskers to 86-83 Win
Brian Buschini
Buschini named to Ray Guy Award watch list
Myles Farmer
Report: Nebraska safety Myles Farmer enters transfer portal
Nebraska transfer Ahron Ulis.
Nebraska basketball player charged in alleged sports betting scheme from time at Iowa