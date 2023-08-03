Silver Spur Lodging hosts ribbon cutting for rentable venue in Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Silver Spur Lodging company held a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday afternoon for a new rentable entertainment venue.

Located in Sutherland Nebraska, Hanging H Ranch was created as a getaway destination.

Lodging manager Jason Burke said Hanging H Ranch is is very versatile in terms of what type of events people can host there. He specifically mentioned weddings, family reunions, business retreats, church events, and more.

Burke especially wanted to thank the people of Sutherland for making the year long process enjoyable. “It’s been pretty amazing to get to know the locals in this community,” said Burke. “Everybody has been great to deal with and is super nice, it’s pretty nice to receive a warm welcome.”

Burke says the overall venue holds 200 people and can sleep 14.

The grand opening featured a ribbon cutting and an open house from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests were invited to tour the property and enjoy appetizers.

If interested in booking the Hanging H Ranch, or want to know more information click here.

