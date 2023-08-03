Strong to severe storms with heavy rain expected Thursday; More storms Friday into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A severe weather episode is expected Thursday afternoon into the evening, with more stormy conditions Friday into the weekend.

A southeasterly flow from a high pressure system and area of low pressure to our northeast will fix the recipe for strong to severe storms during the day. Highs during the day before the storms get here will be in the mid to upper 80s with breezy winds. Damaging winds of 60 to 80 mph, hail, large at times and locally heavy rainfall will be the main threats today. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour is quite possible with locally higher totals. The main timing for these storms will be 2 p.m. MDT to 8 p.m. MDT for the Panhandle and 4 p.m. to midnight CDT for Greater Nebraska. Have plenty of ways of receiving alerts, including the NBC Nebraska News 2 Weather App. Overnight lows will be dropping down into the 50s to 60s.

A severe weather episode is expected for Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Friday and into the weekend, stormy conditions will continue, with some storms could be on the strong to possibly severe side. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall will continue to be the main threats. Highs will drop from the low to mid 80s on Friday, into the 70s during the weekend, as the cold front will push through the area.

Low pressure and cold front pushing southeast over the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.