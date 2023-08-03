Thousands in economic development dollars funneling into Kearney

By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Economic Development Department Tourism Grant Program is supporting attractions across the state with marketing, planning, and infrastructure projects, including over $250,000 to Kearney.

The Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney received a grant of $225,000 to offset costs of a multifaceted, 24-month marketing campaign to promote the museum’s reopening costs. The MONA closed in November 2021 to undertake a 23,000 square foot expansion. Beth Quinn, development manager for MONA, said the tourism grant “has been an absolute game-changer” as the museum prepares to welcome guests back in 2024.

Kearney also was awarded $41,160 for two major city events, including the The Sesquicentennial Birthday Party, held on June 24 in downtown. The city hosted the day-long celebration in collaboration with the Buffalo County Historical Society and Trails & Rails Museum. Festivities concluded with live music and a street dance. Grant funds supported event planning, marketing, and expenses tied to hosting the free event.

Remaining grant funds will be used to support Kearney’s Christmas Walk, a free annual event held on the first Thursday of December. It serves as the city’s official kickoff to the holiday season and attracts hundreds of people.

The program is funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Tourism spending in Nebraska reached an all-time high of $4.4 billion in 2022. That was a 20% increase from the previous record set in 2021.

