Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Air Canada flight AC1073 conducted a divergent stop at Lee Bird Field in North Platte around 6:30 p.m. due to severe weather causing a “Traffic Management Program” at Denver International Airport (DIA) in Colorado.

Strong winds and hail caused a Traffic Management Program at DIA Thursday afternoon. The flight, which was over north eastern Colorado diverted its flight around 4:35 p.m. central to a holding pattern over Wyoming where it stayed until being redirected to North Platte for refueling.

Passengers were not allowed to deplane as it was an international flight.

At 7:53 p.m., the plane returned to normal service, took off and is scheduled to arrive in Denver later Thursday.

Trego-Dugan assisted with the plane while it was on the ground.

