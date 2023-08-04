Big Ten looking into possible expansion

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Big Ten Conference is looking into a possible expansion from 16 to 18 or potentially 20 teams.

Authorization was given for the conference to look into the addition of both Oregon and Washington from the Pac-12 Conference, which is facing uncertainty on their future.

Any additions into the Big Ten at this point would not receive a full share of media rights payments until the next media deal begins which is scheduled for 2030.

The Pac-12 faces increased uncertainty following the announced departure of Colorado in July, and the newly announced departure of Arizona on Thursday evening. Oregon and Washington are considered two of the best teams remaining in the conference who also recently lost USC and UCLA to the Big Ten.

Also in consideration should the Big Ten choose to expand more are Cal, Stanford, Florida State, and Clemson.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.