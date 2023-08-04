Gov. Pillen requests federal support for cattle producers following heat loss event

Excessive heat exposure could lead to decreased quality product, less milk production or even...
Excessive heat exposure could lead to decreased quality product, less milk production or even death in cows.(WTVY)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pillen had a phone call with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack this week to inform him of livestock losses recently experienced by cattle producers.

According the Governor’s office, the combination of extreme temperatures, high humidity and lack of air movement over the course of several days impacted cattle feeders in the east central region of the state. Gov. Pillen is requesting Sec. Vilsack’s help in ensuring producers receive federal support through existing disaster assistance programs such as the Livestock Indemnity Program.

“The weather situation only lasted a few days, but some Nebraska producers were significantly impacted. Connecting affected producers with emergency resources available to them is important,” said Gov. Pillen. “I appreciate the time Sec. Vilsack took to understand what our cattle producers experienced, and I am hopeful he will be able to assist in this unique situation.”

The LIP provides financial benefits to producers who suffer excessive livestock losses due to adverse weather. All losses or injuries must be documented within 30 days, making reporting of those situations time sensitive.

Gov. Pillen urged producers to do their part and report losses to their county Farm Service Agencies.

“Those offices are the front lines for determining eligibility for federal assistance. Any producers whose herds were adversely affected by the extreme heat need to document and report their losses to FSA as soon as they can,” said Gov. Pillen.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
A severe weather episode is expected for Thursday
Strong to severe storms with heavy rain expected Thursday; More storms Friday into the weekend
Axes & Aces endorsed for Quality Growth Fund by Review Committee.
North Platte Quality Growth Fund endorses new entertainment destination
The North Platte Police Department recently participated in National Speed Awareness Month.
North Platte Police Department makes four felony arrests, eight fugitive arrests during special enforcement
Peri "Scout" Bell competing at the National Junior Olympics in Eugene, Oregon on July 30, 2023.
Gothenburg native competes in Junior Olympics

Latest News

KNOP HOURLY PLANNER
Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday and Friday night
The West Central District Health encourages kids to get their vaccines before going back to...
West Central District Health offers back to school vaccines
Spending tops $2 million in battle to rescind, or retain, state’s new Opportunity Scholarship law
Toxic blue-green algae
Health alert issued for Swanson Reservoir