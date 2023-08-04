Kearney man accused of threatening police headed to trial court

Marcus Ditchman is charged with one count of terroristic threats after an incident at the...
Marcus Ditchman is charged with one count of terroristic threats after an incident at the Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.(Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The case against a man accused of threatening Kearney Police is headed to trial court.

Marcus Ditchman, 58, is charged with terroristic threats in connection with an incident at the Kearney Law Enforcement Center on May 21. Court records indicate that Ditchman is accused of threatening to release two dogs on Kearney police officers. The threat followed a confrontation between Ditchman and police at the LEC. That confrontation was related to a disturbance earlier that night in the 200 block of East 46th street.

Court records indicate that on Tuesday, Ditchman waived his right to an evidence hearing. The next step would be an arraignment hearing in Buffalo County District Court at which Ditchman would be expected to plead guilty or not guilty to the Terroristic Threats charge. After that hearing the case may go to trial.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

