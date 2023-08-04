More Intense storms and locally heavy rain Friday; Isolated to scattered storms and cooler this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- The active pattern of strong storms will continue into the day Friday, with tamer storms and cooler temperatures during the weekend.

Ample moisture and upper support ahead of a cold front and low pressure system, will bring the area another round of strong to severe storms throughout the day. Damaging winds, hail, large at times and locally heavy rainfall will be in the cards Friday. The main timing will be between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise and breezy winds. Overnight, conditions will improve, with clear skies and temperatures dropping down into the 50s and 60s.



Once we get into the weekend, the conditions will cool down into the low 70s to low 80s with partly cloudy skies, and chances of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, with the heating that is available. Northeasterly flow will take place during the duration of the weekend. This will change southeasterly Monday into Thursday, with temperatures moderating into the upper 70s to upper 80s, with some thunderstorm chances on Monday due to a shortwave disturbance moving into the area. Calmer conditions will take place during Tuesday into Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.



