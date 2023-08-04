Nebraska State troopers stop over 100 speeders for driving 100 mph or more in July

Nebraska state troopers stopped 118 people for speeding at 100 miles per hour or over in July.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers stopped 118 people for speeding at 100 miles per hour or over in July.

NSP says that’s the most citations issued by troopers in any month since July of 2020. Troopers cited another 505 drivers for speeds between 90 and 99 miles per hour last month.

So far this year, troopers have cited 85 drivers on average per month for speeding above 100 miles per hour. The average was 421 drivers per month for speeds between 90 and 99 miles per hour.

The “Speed Catches Up With You” campaign included several law enforcement agencies from Nebraska and across the country, running from July 10 to July 31. The enforcement operation was made possible in part because of grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

