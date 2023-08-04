Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its service horses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department announced the passing of Ana.

The department said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.

Ana served the state of Texas to ensure the safety of its citizens through her work on patrols, crowd control, and even school visits.

“Thank you for your service, Ana, and may you rest in peace,” the department said.

Further information, including a cause of death, was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
A severe weather episode is expected for Thursday
Strong to severe storms with heavy rain expected Thursday; More storms Friday into the weekend
Axes & Aces endorsed for Quality Growth Fund by Review Committee.
North Platte Quality Growth Fund endorses new entertainment destination
The North Platte Police Department recently participated in National Speed Awareness Month.
North Platte Police Department makes four felony arrests, eight fugitive arrests during special enforcement
Peri "Scout" Bell competing at the National Junior Olympics in Eugene, Oregon on July 30, 2023.
Gothenburg native competes in Junior Olympics

Latest News

In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square over videogame console giveaway
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
University of Oregon trustees vote unanimously to join Big Ten Conference, another blow to Pac-12
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
After 27 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
KNOP HOURLY PLANNER
Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday and Friday night