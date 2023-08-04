Suspect in 2022 Omaha murder appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of a 2022 murder in Omaha made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Marsavion Watson, 19, had been formally charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the Sept. 3, 2022, murder of Derrick Hayes, Jr.

Marsavion Watson (Omaha Police Department)

Derrick was found shot and wounded in the area of 52nd and Boyd streets in north Omaha and later died at a hospital.

His case has been bound over to Douglas County District Court for trial.

