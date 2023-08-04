West Central District Health offers back to school vaccines

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - West Central Health is encouraging kids to get their vaccinations before going back to school.

The mandatory vaccines for kindergarten, seventh grade and college are all offered as services at the clinic. The vaccines offered help the body fight diseases like polio.

Coordinate Services Director and nurse Betsy Jurgensen said it is important to get these vaccines to keep yourself safe and others who may not be able to get vaccinated.

“We also do vaccines for the VFC (Vaccines For Children) program, which is a state-funded program that provides funds for kids to get vaccines who underinsured or not insured at all,” Jurgensen said.

Jurgensen said they require appointments ahead of time Monday through Friday, but they accept walk-ins on Wednesday.

