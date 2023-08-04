West Central District Health offers back to school vaccines

The West Central District Health encourages kids to get their vaccines before going back to...
The West Central District Health encourages kids to get their vaccines before going back to school.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - West Central Health is encouraging kids to get their vaccinations before going back to school.

The mandatory vaccines for kindergarten, seventh grade and college are all offered as services at the clinic. The vaccines offered help the body fight diseases like polio.

Coordinate Services Director and nurse Betsy Jurgensen said it is important to get these vaccines to keep yourself safe and others who may not be able to get vaccinated.

“We also do vaccines for the VFC (Vaccines For Children) program, which is a state-funded program that provides funds for kids to get vaccines who underinsured or not insured at all,” Jurgensen said.

Jurgensen said they require appointments ahead of time Monday through Friday, but they accept walk-ins on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
A severe weather episode is expected for Thursday
Strong to severe storms with heavy rain expected Thursday; More storms Friday into the weekend
Axes & Aces endorsed for Quality Growth Fund by Review Committee.
North Platte Quality Growth Fund endorses new entertainment destination
The North Platte Police Department recently participated in National Speed Awareness Month.
North Platte Police Department makes four felony arrests, eight fugitive arrests during special enforcement
Peri "Scout" Bell competing at the National Junior Olympics in Eugene, Oregon on July 30, 2023.
Gothenburg native competes in Junior Olympics

Latest News

Spending tops $2 million in battle to rescind, or retain, state’s new Opportunity Scholarship law
Toxic blue-green algae
Health alert issued for Swanson Reservoir
Arrest
Suspect in 2022 Omaha murder appears in court
During our #Newsmakers session today, we talked with Banisters about their car wash this...
Newsmakers Turn Leaders into Legends Car Wash