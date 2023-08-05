2022 Nebraska teacher of the year welcomed back to North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year and 2000 North Platte High School graduate, Lee Perez, spoke at this year’s teacher and faculty kick-off event.

Perez, who teaches in Omaha, said he was excited to see former teachers, some he hadn’t seen in decades and to speak with more people about the power of teaching.

“Its been a blessing, because I’ve been able to travel the state and the nation and advocate for public school teachers and kids,” Perez said.

He believes teachers can play a massive role in student’s lives.

“The power of words and what teachers can do with those words with our students can really help them find meaning in their life,” Perez said.

The path to the Teacher of the Year Award wasn’t always easy for Perez.

“Growing up, I was a recovering alcoholic and I kind of got into the wrong crowd and I got into some trouble, there were specifically two teachers within the North Platte public school system that really empowered me and they really took me under their wing and really inspired me to be better than what I was doing,” Perez said.

Perez uses his life experiences to better relate to the struggles his students can face.

“I tell them everything I went through and that’s really the definition of empathy, when kids come to me and tell me they have these really traumatic things in their lives, I say I can empathize with you,” Perez said. “It really inspires kids, because when they see that story, they say ‘Well if Mr. Perez can grow up and be successful, and do college educated stuff, I can do it too.’”

Perez teaches at Alice Buffet Magnet Middle School, but this year will be taking on a new challenge at Omaha North High School, teaching English as a second language to students.

