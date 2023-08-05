Athlete of the Week: Bryce Butterfield

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week’s Athlete of the Week is Bryce Butterfield, pitcher for the North Platte Plainsmen during the 2023 season.

Butterfield returned home to North Platte for his summer baseball in 2023, he spent the past two school years with Western Tech Junior College in La Crosse, WI.

In 2023 with the Plainsmen, Butterfield started seven games on the mound and allowed a 3.64 ERA in nine total games, with 31 strikeouts.

