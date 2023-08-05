Big Ten adding Oregon and Washington

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Big Ten reached an agreement to add Oregon and Washington as all-sports members beginning in 2024.

The news comes after increased instability in the Pac-12 following the departure of Colorado amid the ongoing media rights talks in the conference.

The Big Ten added two other Pac-12 schools in the past year with USC and UCLA being accepted last year, those schools will also join in 2024 and receive a full share of media rights during the current deal which runs through 2030, Oregon and Washington will only receive a partial share.

The Pac-12 is also expected to lose three more members of their conference in the near future as Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah have all applied to join the Big 12 conference.

