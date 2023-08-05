Bus tours offer unique opportunity to view Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Golden Spike Tower is giving rail fans a unique opportunity to see Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard.

The bus tour gives rail enthusiasts the inside track on what goes on at the railyard.

The bus tours last about 90 minutes and take guests from the west side to east side of the yard and dives into depth on the many operations that go into the process of taking in over 100 trains and 10,000 rail cars per day.

The goal of these tours is to educate the biggest rail fans to the more casual train spotters.

“I think they will expect to have a better understanding of what they are seeing when a train goes by and what happens to that train when it goes from station to station and they’ll have a better understanding with what happens with the railroad industry in general,” said Wade Krahulik.

The tours continue Saturday at 10 a.m.

