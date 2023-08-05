Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says

Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday.(STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday, police said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Smith said.

The suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect. A search was ongoing early Saturday, Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Huskers in Greece
Huskers cruise to second win in Greece
Peri "Scout" Bell competing at the National Junior Olympics in Eugene, Oregon on July 30, 2023.
Gothenburg native competes in Junior Olympics
Gourmeat Chips presents in front of NP Quality Growth Fund Review Committee with Trey...
Gourmeat Chips Manufacturing Company endorsed by North Platte Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee
The North Platte Police Department recently participated in National Speed Awareness Month.
North Platte Police Department makes four felony arrests, eight fugitive arrests during special enforcement

Latest News

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Worker rescued after falling into rail tank car
One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Man rescued after falling in train tank car
Social media streamer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot after his giveaway caused...
Streamer charged after New York City giveaway chaos
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says