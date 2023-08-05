Golden Spike Tower hosts after-hours celebration

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Rail Days beginning in North Platte along with the Bailey Yard Tours, the Golden Spike Tower held a business after hours this evening.

There are many different activities for families and fans of all ages to see and participate in this weekend. Anna Stacy, the Golden Spike Tower board president, was very pleased with the event and its turnout.

“So for this evening we have one of our local community events, which is hosted by the North Platte Chamber, which is our business after hours out here at the Golden Spike during Rail Days.” Stacy said. “And what it is is it’s a networking for our locals and also for our visitors that have come throughout the United States and throughout the entire country.”

Rail Days continue Saturday and Sunday.

