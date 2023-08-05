University of Nebraska releases statement following Big Ten Conference Realignment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Conference realignment has taken college football by storm with Oregon and Washington announcing their exit from the Pac-12 conference to join the Big Ten. This coming to fruition will expand the Big Ten to 18 teams and officially add 4 teams from the pacific coast to the conference with UCLA and USC confirmed to join in 2024.

In response to the realignment and additions of Oregon and Washington, the University of Nebraska released the following joint statement.

Joint Statement from University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter, UNL Chancellor Dr. Rodney Bennett and Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts:

“Today marks an exciting moment in history for the Big Ten Conference and the University of Nebraska. The landscape of college athletics continues to quickly evolve and adding Oregon and Washington further establishes the Big Ten as the preeminent conference in the country. These are two great institutions with highly recognizable brands that expands the Conference footprint to the Pacific Northwest. Nebraska has a large alumni base on the West Coast and the new additions will allow our fans in another region of the country to watch the Huskers compete on a more regular basis. Adding two highly respected universities to the Big Ten will also create exciting new opportunities for our faculty, staff and students to partner with world-class colleagues in research and academics. We welcome Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten Conference and look forward to competing and collaborating with them in the future.”

The Huskers last played Oregon in football in 2017 and Washington last in 2011.

WATCH: With the conference realignment news swirling, I dug up the @1011_News archives to find the last time the #Huskers played Oregon and Washington. (2017 & 2011)🦆🐺



Enjoy the highlights courtesy of @kevinsjuts. 🌽🏈 pic.twitter.com/BQS95DNxuZ — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) August 4, 2023

