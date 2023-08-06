Cody Park hosts annual car show

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Car fans young and old were at Cody Park on Sunday to take part in the annual car show.

This is the sixth year that the car show has been in Cody Park and variety of cars were in Sunday’s show from classic American cars dating back to the 1930′s to more modern Japanese import cars.

Trey Painter and Emma Schanou are both organizers for the event and were pleased that so many people come out every year for the event.

In the end, all of the money raised from donations and entry fees goes to a charitable cause.

“This year we are doing it for the Wounded Warrior Project to help veterans and stuff that may have gotten inquired inn combat and stuff like that,” Painter said.

Each year, the two decide on a different charity or non-profit to raise and send all of their donations and funds to.

“In the past couple of years we have donated all of the proceeds to it, but we have also done it for local people,” We just decide very year who needs it more.”

Emma and Trey also host a Cars and Coffee event one Saturday per month at Cody Park. That event goes until October.

