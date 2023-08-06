Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim

Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
By Joe Harris
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds showed up at Millard North High School Saturday evening to pay tribute to an Omaha man who was killed earlier this week.

The crowd released red balloons at the school’s football field in honor of 27-year-old Adrrell Taylor.

He was shot to death Thursday morning.

His mother and younger brother said it was heartwarming to see how many people showed up to pay their respects.

“He was the greatest younger brother,” Tammy Taylor said. “He was the greatest father. He was the greatest uncle, nephew, and friend, as you can see with this turnout.”

“I knew a lot of people liked him but this is crazy,” Antrell Taylor said. “It blew my mind how many people showed up for my brother, and it means a lot to us.”

Adrrell’s father was killed in 2011. His case remains unsolved.

Tammy said her family has to relive it all over again with Adrrell’s death, but she’s confident her son’s homicide will be solved.

