North Platte Historical Museum hosts pulled pork and sweet corn event

The North Platte Historical Museum held their annual pull pork and sweet corn event Saturday afternoon.
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With many Rail Day events going on many can work up an apatite. The North Platte Historical Museum hosted their annual pull pork and sweet corn event Saturday afternoon.

With the help from the board members putting the event on, and after a lot of pork and ears of corn, organizers considered it a successful event.

Jim Griffin, director of the museum, was happy when Rail Days asked them to apart of it.

“We have been doing this probably around six years or so and when Rail Days decided to move up their schedule we became apart of their activities and we do and I think we have some of the best corn and pulled pork in the entire area,” Griffin said.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Huskers in Greece
Huskers cruise to second win in Greece
2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, Lee Perez spoke at his alma mater, North Platte High School...
2022 Nebraska teacher of the year welcomed back to North Platte
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

The North Platte Historical Museum held their annual pull pork and sweet corn event Saturday...
North Platte Historical Museum hosts pulled pork and sweet corn event
Rail Days is not the only big event that is happening in Lincoln County, Brady Days is also in...
Village of Brady hosts annual Brady Days
Police cars and horses lead the annual Brady Day parade before a day and night full of fun.
Village of Brady hosts annual Brady Days
Rail Day’s Taste of Nebraska Event makes the grade
Rail Day’s Taste of Nebraska Event makes the grade