North Platte Historical Museum hosts pulled pork and sweet corn event

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With many Rail Day events going on many can work up an apatite. The North Platte Historical Museum hosted their annual pull pork and sweet corn event Saturday afternoon.

With the help from the board members putting the event on, and after a lot of pork and ears of corn, organizers considered it a successful event.

Jim Griffin, director of the museum, was happy when Rail Days asked them to apart of it.

“We have been doing this probably around six years or so and when Rail Days decided to move up their schedule we became apart of their activities and we do and I think we have some of the best corn and pulled pork in the entire area,” Griffin said.

