North Platte Rail Days concludes with ice cream social

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sunday was the finale for North Platte’s Rail Days and it ended on a sweet note.

The D and N Events had The ice cream social at the model train show.

Kristen Parker is the executive director at the Golden Spike Tower and was overjoyed on how great Rail Days were in 2023.

“What a better celebration than toasting with a little of double dips and a little bit of ice cream to celebrate the 2023 Rail Days to bring everyone together and celebrate all of the successes,” Parker said.

Organizers said the ice cream social was also a way to celebrate and thank Union pacific employees, both past and present, for all of the hard work and sacrifices they made.

