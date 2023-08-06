North Platte Rail Days concludes with ice cream social

Rail days concluded on Sunday August 6 at the D and N events center with an ice cream social...
Rail days concluded on Sunday August 6 at the D and N events center with an ice cream social for all that attended the weekend long events as well as former and current Union Pacific employees(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sunday was the finale for North Platte’s Rail Days and it ended on a sweet note.

The D and N Events had The ice cream social at the model train show.

Kristen Parker is the executive director at the Golden Spike Tower and was overjoyed on how great Rail Days were in 2023.

“What a better celebration than toasting with a little of double dips and a little bit of ice cream to celebrate the 2023 Rail Days to bring everyone together and celebrate all of the successes,” Parker said.

Organizers said the ice cream social was also a way to celebrate and thank Union pacific employees, both past and present, for all of the hard work and sacrifices they made.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
Huskers in Greece
Huskers cruise to second win in Greece
2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, Lee Perez spoke at his alma mater, North Platte High School...
2022 Nebraska teacher of the year welcomed back to North Platte

Latest News

The 6th annual car show was held at Cody Park in North Platte on Sunday August 6 with many cars...
Cody Park hosts annual car show
The North Platte Historical Museum held their annual pull pork and sweet corn event Saturday...
North Platte Historical Museum hosts pulled pork and sweet corn event
Jim Griffin, takes multiple ears of corn and puts them in the pot to be cooked
North Platte Historical Museum hosts pulled pork and sweet corn event
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim