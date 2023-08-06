Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Rail Days Model Train was full steam ahead on Saturday as a crowd from across the country gathered to see some of the best train layouts in the state.

Exhibitors from Colorado, Nebraska, Texas and more came to showcase their layouts and collections.

The hobby attracts as many young as it does young at heart, with some model exhibitors still in elementary school.

One modeler, Justin Slishinsky from Denver, has been into trains since he was young. He credits his hobby as starting with Thomas the Tank Engine, but his hobby has since grown to encompass many more trains.

“We’ve been coming to North Platte railways since 2020,” Slishinsky said. “Our first year and we’ve been coming back ever since. We love the community, the show, the people who run it, it’s pretty good.”

Max Longworth, another train modeler from Denver, has accomplished a large layout for his age. He talked about how he liked the inclusivity that North Platte offers young model railroaders like him.

“It means a lot because I can show it off to all the people of the world,” Longworth said.

The show is also personal for a lot from North Platte.

Bryan Walz, a model train enthusiast with a layout he showcases with pride across North Platte, loves the hobby and all of the creativity he can have with it.

“It is a tribute to the employee’s of the railroad,” Walz said. “That is why I turned out to say thank you.”

Walz likes to restore older model trains, and focuses on O scale. At the train show he was showcasing a forklift he had recently restored to working condition, and said he has more restorations planned in the future.

