Rail Day’s Taste of Nebraska Event makes the grade

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Rail Day’s Taste of Nebraska event held at the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte was a success on Saturday as the event was packed with people from across the country learning about what all Nebraska has to offer.

The event focused on food that is from or unique to Nebraska. The main course was pulled pork sliders with Runza on the side and a red hot dog. For dessert there was homemade puppy chow, chocolate, and Kool-Aid cookies. Each item having a track back to Nebraska.

The event also had live music as well as special beverage options with unique ties to Nebraska as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Huskers in Greece
Huskers cruise to second win in Greece
Peri "Scout" Bell competing at the National Junior Olympics in Eugene, Oregon on July 30, 2023.
Gothenburg native competes in Junior Olympics
Gourmeat Chips presents in front of NP Quality Growth Fund Review Committee with Trey...
Gourmeat Chips Manufacturing Company endorsed by North Platte Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee
The North Platte Police Department recently participated in National Speed Awareness Month.
North Platte Police Department makes four felony arrests, eight fugitive arrests during special enforcement

Latest News

Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte
Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
KNOP Hourly planner
Clear and cool weekend with precipitation chances returning early next week
West Central Health is encouraging kids to get their vaccinations before going back to school.
West Central District Health offers back to school vaccines