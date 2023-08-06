Rail Day’s Taste of Nebraska Event makes the grade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Rail Day’s Taste of Nebraska event held at the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte was a success on Saturday as the event was packed with people from across the country learning about what all Nebraska has to offer.

The event focused on food that is from or unique to Nebraska. The main course was pulled pork sliders with Runza on the side and a red hot dog. For dessert there was homemade puppy chow, chocolate, and Kool-Aid cookies. Each item having a track back to Nebraska.

The event also had live music as well as special beverage options with unique ties to Nebraska as well.

