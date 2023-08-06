Village of Brady hosts annual Brady Days

Rail Days is not the only big event that is happening in Lincoln County, Brady Days is also in full swing.
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Rail Days is not the only big event that is happening in Lincoln County, Brady Days is also in full swing.

The Village of Brady hosted their annual Brady Days on Saturday.

Brady Days has been around for multiple generations for the community to celebrate. Samantha Lunkwitz was born and raised in Brady and returned to raise her own family. She said the event is such a great tradition.

“There’s a bunch of events downtown, as well going on at the community building,” Lunkwitz said, “There will be free-will donation lunches. You don’t have to be from Brady to come down here, everyone is welcome to come down here and enjoy the festivities. Its the one big weekend we have here in town. We got a lot of great things that go on here behind us here, they have the mud volleyball and they are also doing the three-on-three basketball. Tomorrow we will have a softball tournament and for the kids today they are doing the penny carnival and they have the slip and slide will go all afternoon.”

Brady Days will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. For a full list of events, check out the Brady Days Website.

