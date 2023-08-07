Bulldog Vision coming to North Platte High’s Bauer Field

Bulldog Vision coming to Bauer Field in September
Bulldog Vision coming to Bauer Field in September(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 7, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School District announced on Monday a state-of-the-art Scoreboard and Led Screen coming to Bauer Field.

Nebraskaland Bank served as the main sponsor of the project. District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson, who serves as the President and CEO of Nebraskaland Bank, said when the North Platte-based bank opened 25 years ago, they set a clear focus on giving back to the youth in the communities they serve.

“Obviously, everything with the youth is where it all begins, you know, being a former teacher myself, it’s hard to really fully evaluate at the time the impact you have on young people and how much they look to you for guidance and direction,” said Sen. Jacobson.

Sen. Jacobson said that in some cases, when individuals visit the North Platte community, they recall amenities similar to the new scoreboard.

“So you think like about these kinds of amenities when you go elsewhere and when we have people that come to North Platte, they judge our community by a lot of the things that they see here. It’s a great atmosphere here, our football program has really improved over the last few years and I think this is a great addition to what we’re doing here, so thank you for what you guys do, and thank you to the foundation,” Senator Jacobson concluded.

North Platte Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes stresses that projects of this magnitude could not happen without community support similar to what was provided by Nebraskaland Bank.

“Some of you have heard me talk about community support in the past,” Dr. Rhodes said. “I think really, really strong schools have some similarities and one of the things they have is partnerships with their community, and we have great partnerships, Nebraskaland Bank is just an amazing partnership that we have.”

According to a press release from the North Platte Public School Foundation, the dedication ceremony for the new scoreboard is scheduled for Sept. 22.

